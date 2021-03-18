Coertze claims opening-round win at Killarney
Nelson Mandela Bay kart racer Joshua Coertze stormed to an opening round win at the Rok Cup ZA in Cape Town at the weekend.
The 15-year-old speedster was in fine form as he picked up two heat wins to claim overall victory in the premier KZ2 class in the first round held at the Killarney International Raceway. ..
