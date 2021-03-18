Sport and education go hand in hand, says tennis club founder
Emntsalani Junior Tennis Club founder Mbulelo Luguwana has looked beyond the sporting aspect of things when it comes to the children he trains, and prefers to adopt a holistic approach.
Luguwana’s passion for the sport and the children he coaches goes beyond just the tennis courts, and this was illustrated on Wednesday when the children received sponsored school shoes rather than tennis racquets and other equipment...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.