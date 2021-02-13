Boxing mourns Bro Mzi, ‘the first to produce a world champ in Mdantsane’

The mecca of SA boxing, Mdantsane, is today mourning the death of world-renowned promoter, trainer and manager Mzimasi ‘Bro Mzi’ ‘Mnguni.

Mnguni, a legendary boxing trainer and promoter, died aged 73 on Saturday morning. Popularly known as Planga in Eastern Cape boxing circles, Mnguni died at Life Beacon Bay Hospital in East London after a long illness.

In a statement, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said the provincial government had learnt with sadness and shock of Mnguni's death.

The Alice-born Mnguni fell in love with boxing in the late 1970s after spending years working in Johannesburg and produced a number of world champions like Welcome Ncita, Vuyani Bungu, Zolani Petelo, Mbulelo Botile, Masibulele Makepula, and many SA champions

“We wish those close to him, especially his family, boxers he promoted and supported to global stardom, strength and fortitude as we all mourn the passing of this great legend,” Mabuyane said in the statement.

Mabuyane said Mnguni played a pivotal role in the development of boxing in the country and made his name in the sport when he joined the popular Eyethu Boxing Club in Mdantsane, producing many world beaters.

“Mnguni invested time, energy and wisdom in developing boxers in our province from his Eyethu boxing Club in Mdantsane where he first came on board as a sponsor of boxers and later he mentored different generations of boxers into national and world champions.”

Mabuyane said Mnguni’s love and commitment to the sport saw him mentor young boxers who came from poor families in the Eastern Cape and other provinces to win belts recognised by world-sanctioning bodies.