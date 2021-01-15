Initiative to continue despite calling off of this week’s indaba

Plans still afoot for Bay boxing revival

PREMIUM

Plans are afoot to revive boxing activity in Nelson Mandela Bay despite the cancellation of the crucial indaba due to Covid-19 regulations.



This was revealed by Bay spokesperson Mamela Ndamase after a two-day gathering initially scheduled to be held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday was cancelled on the advice of Boxing SA...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.