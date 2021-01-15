Initiative to continue despite calling off of this week’s indaba
Plans still afoot for Bay boxing revival
Plans are afoot to revive boxing activity in Nelson Mandela Bay despite the cancellation of the crucial indaba due to Covid-19 regulations.
This was revealed by Bay spokesperson Mamela Ndamase after a two-day gathering initially scheduled to be held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday was cancelled on the advice of Boxing SA...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.