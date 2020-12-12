Tshwane defended their Spar National Netball Championships with a hard fought 44-39 victory over Dr Kenneth Kaunda (Dr KK) during their entertaining encounter in Bela-Bela on Saturday.

In what was a repeat of last year’s final‚ Tshwane dominated from the start and by the end of the first quarter they enjoyed a slender 14-11 after a spell where they ahead largely through attackers Ine-Mari Venter and Jeanette Vermuelen.

When the match reached halftime‚ Tshwane had stretched their lead to a narrow 26-20 where they managed to get the better of the Dr KK defence that was marshaled by inspirational Didintle Keebine and Monique Reynecke.

Tshwane dominated the last two quarters of the match for their third successive championship but Dr KK‚ who had six U21 players in their team‚ can hold their heads high because this was their only defeat in the competition.

Victorious coach Jenny van Dyk said it was all about hard work in preparation and on court and she did not allow rain that delayed the start of the match to disrupt their processes.