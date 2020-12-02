EP Athletics president Thabethe warns against staging races without approval

Event organisers should not stage races without following Covid-19 regulations as set out by Athletics SA (ASA) and approved by the government, Eastern Province Athletics (EPA) president Sicelo Thabethe has warned.



Athletics SA were given the green light by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to resume competition on November 1 on the basis that only events approved by ASA or one of the country’s provinces would be allowed to take place during level one of the lockdown...

