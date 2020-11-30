WATCH | F1 driver Romain Grosjean speaks after inferno escape
Romain Grosjean was lucky to escape with his life after his Haas car speared through metal barriers, splitting in two and bursting into flames during the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.
Hours after the crash, he took to social media saying he was “sort of okay”.
The race around the floodlit Sakhir track was halted seconds after the start when Grosjean’s Haas was ripped in half and engulfed in flames as it speared through protective barriers following contact with the AlphaTauri of Daniil Kvyat.
The Frenchman, who managed to free himself from the wreckage and jump clear, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor burns and suspected broken ribs.
This is unreal. Despite hitting the barrier head-on, his car being torn in half, and his half of the car bursting into flames, Romain Grosjean walked away from this massive crash. Respect to the marshals and medics on the scene. pic.twitter.com/mGSI2fP5qk— Simon Head (@simonhead) November 29, 2020
This is just ASTONISHING. Only just seen the helicopter footage of Romain Grosjean's crash today, and the actions of the marshal who saved his life. Thankfully see @RGrosjean TL for good news on relatively minor injuries. Incredible.pic.twitter.com/PoGNegedvv— Nick Harris (@sportingintel) November 29, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.