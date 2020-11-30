Sport

WATCH | F1 driver Romain Grosjean speaks after inferno escape

By Herald Reporter - 30 November 2020

Romain Grosjean was lucky to escape with his life after his Haas car speared through metal barriers, splitting in two and bursting into flames during the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hours after the crash, he took to social media saying he was “sort of okay”. 

The race around the floodlit Sakhir track was halted seconds after the start when Grosjean’s Haas was ripped in half and engulfed in flames as it speared through protective barriers following contact with the AlphaTauri of Daniil Kvyat.

The Frenchman, who managed to free himself from the wreckage and jump clear, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor burns and suspected broken ribs.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Most Read

X