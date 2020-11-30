Van Rooyen tackle sparks debatable decision
White sees red despite Blue Bulls’ brave victory
Blue Bulls prop Jacques van Rooyen wasn’t only one who saw red when his team edged Western Province 22-20 in a tense Carling Currie Cup clash at Newlands on Saturday.
While Van Rooyen was receiving his red card on the field in the 47th minute, his puzzled coach Jake White also was seeing red upstairs in the coaches box...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.