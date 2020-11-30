SA demolish Malawi in netball series

The SPAR Proteas completed a 3-0 whitewash over the Malawi Queens in their three-match Test series at the Sun City Superbowl in the North West on Sunday.

The Proteas won two games with record score settings to outplay, outclass and embarrass the Malawi Queens.

The International Netball Federation 2023 World Cup host nation wrapped up their international calendar on a high note.

The Proteas hammered the Queens 69-28 in the third and final Test match on Sunday.

They had a 36-16 heading into the break.

They ran away with it when they took a 56-20 lead in the third quarter.

Shadine van der Merwe won the player of the match award.

In the first match, the Proteas recorded an emphatic 65-25 victory.

The Dorette Badenhorst-coached side clinched the series in the second match with a thumping 62-29 victory.

The Queens were quarantined in Johannesburg for seven days before they travelled to Sun City.

Saturday was a rest day after back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday.

Badenhorst and assistant coach Dumisani Chauke were pleased with their performance.

Malawi provided them with ideal preparation for the World Cup in Cape Town.

Centre Tshina Mdau, who got her first call-up in years, was named player of the match in the first match.

Khanyisa Chawane and Phumza Maweni also impressed the coaches with great performances.

“I am proud of the girls as they did well and achieved beyond my expectations. It is the best way to end our year,” Badenhorst said.

The SPAR national championships will take place in Bela-Bela in a bio-bubble in Limpopo on Saturday.

— SowetanLIVE