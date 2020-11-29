Grosjean smashes through safety barrier, halting Bahrain Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean’s Haas car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames as it shot through protective safety barriers on Sunday, halting the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix on the opening lap, before the Frenchman limped away to an ambulance.

An FIA spokesperson said the impact of Grosjean’s crash was measured at 53G. Replays showed the driver leaping over the barriers and away from the flaming wreckage of his car. He was escorted to an ambulance and appeared to be limping.

The accident was triggered when Grosjean swerved across the front of Daniil Kvyat making contact with his AlphaTauri.