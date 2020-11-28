Jaco Kriel returns to Lions for Griquas clash

Jaco Kriel is back in the Lions rugby team to take on Griquas in their Currie Cup opener in Kimberley on Saturday.

Kriel‚ who has been absent from the team since the death of his father in October, is in the starting line-up, where he will link up with Vincent Tshituka and Len Massyn.

On the bench, the Lions will also welcome the availability of former Bulls flank Roelof Smit, who has returned from injury.

“It is nice to get some of the senior guys back. Unfortunately he was unlucky to get injuries‚” Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said about Smit.

“We are excited he trained two‚ three weeks uninterrupted.

“He can play six‚ seven or eight. He gives us options.”

The team is without tighthead prop Carlu Sadie, who the coach said was unavailable because of personal reasons.

In his absence Ruan Dreyer will wear the No 3 jersey.

Willem Alberts will be back at lock and EW Viljoen is at fullback in the place of the injured Gianni Lombard.

Van Rooyen said they were enthused about the challenge of playing Currie Cup rugby against usually prickly opponents in Kimberley.

“Guys like Elton [Jantjies] played two Currie Cup games in the past two years.

“Willem [Alberts] last played in 2013. Some youngsters as well.

“The guys are excited. There is a nice energy around the camp.”

Van Rooyen said his team had had to accept the challenges they had been presented this season.

“We trained well this week. This is a crazy year in terms of preparation and structure.

“We said whatever the challenge is we are taking it on. The expectation is to play well. We don’t have a choice — we have to hit the ground running.”

Lions captain Jantjies said his team were looking forward to the match.

“We’re excited to take the senior guys to Kimberley this week,” Jantjies said.

“We all grew up with the Currie Cup, so there’s a nice energy around it.

“It is exciting starting with a new competition.

“The group have improved quite a lot and there is an excitement to just get back out there and play again.”

The teams:

Griquas: 15 James Verity-Amm, 14 Daniel Kasende, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Johnathan Francke, 11 Eduan Keyter, 10 Tinus de Beer, 9 Zak Burger (captain), 8 Johan Momsen, 7 Stefan Willemse, 6 Gideon van der Merwe, 5 Cameron Lindsay, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Ewald van der Westhuizen, 2 HJ Luus, 1 Mox Mxoli. Replacements (from): 16 Monde Hadebe, 17 Andrew Beerwinkel, 18 John-Roy Jenkinson, 19 Mzwanele Zito, 20 Carl Els, 21 Theo Maree, 22 Andre Swarts, 23 Enver Brandt, 24 Bandisa Ndlovu, 25 Ewan Coetzee, 26 Masixole Banda

Lions: 15 EW Viljoen, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Morné van den Berg, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole. Replacements (from): 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 Ross Cronjé, 21 Dan Kriel, 22 Tiaan Swanepoel, 23 Jannie du Plessis, 24 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 25 Manuel Rass