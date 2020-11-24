St Francis Links CEO named SA’s PGA Professional of the Year

Christmas comes early for ‘Santa’ Clause

PREMIUM

St Francis Links PGA director of golf and CEO Jeff Clause added another feather to his cap when he walked away with SA’s PGA Professional of the Year award last week.



It was the fourth time the popular Texan was honoured after winning it in 1995, 2003 and 2014. ..

