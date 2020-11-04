East Cape-born rider on high after SA Motocross Championships victory

Purdon hungry for more national honours

PREMIUM

Eastern Cape-born Tristan Purdon still dreams of racing overseas but his immediate aim is to win as many national titles as possible.



The 23-year-old motocross rider was crowned national champion in the MX1 class at the SA National Motocross Championships last month. ..

