Dali Mpofu shades John Steenhuisen - 'Good luck in the matric exams'

John Steenhuisen may have emerged as the new leader of SA's second-biggest political party, but he can't seem to catch a break from EFF members who keep coming for his lack of post-matric qualifications.

EFF former national chairperson Dali Mpofu took to Twitter on Tuesday to again congratulate former DA leader Mmusi Maimane on the birth of his daughter, and managed to sneak in a little shade aimed at Steenhuisen.

Grade 12 pupils are set to start their final exams this week, and Mpofu didn't miss the chance to wish the newly elected leader well for the “matric exams", saying that if he is writing, he should "watch out for economics and history".