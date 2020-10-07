Safa defends low-key launch of new Bafana Bafana kit

Motlanthe said they did everything possible under Covid-19 guidelines in a bid to present the new jersey to the public in a dignified manner.

“We had the launch on Monday but we do understand that we couldn’t accommodate everyone (at the launch) because of the protocols associated with Covid-19.

“As Safa we’re happy with everything regarding the new kit and above it all, we hope it will help galvanise all our national teams to produce great results on the field of play,” Motlanthe said.

Bafana are expected to don the jersey for the first time on Thursday when they play Namibia, and on Sunday when they take on Zambia.

The two international friendlies are part of coach Molefi Ntseki’s team preparation for the resumption of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

Bafana will play the islanders Sao Tome & Principe in back-to-back matches on November 9-17.

In a statement sent out by Safa on Tuesday morning, which strangely didn’t have anyone from the mother body commenting on the launch the previous night, it was stated that the jersey is already available on pre-order at www.lecogsportif.co.za.

It will retail at R799 and will be sold across the country at the company's stores from Thursday.