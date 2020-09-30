Chance for young guns to show warrior spirit — Vermeulen

Saturday’s Springbok trial at Newlands offers SA’s young guns a golden opportunity to showcase their warrior spirit, Bok hard-man Duane Vermuelen said.

The cream of SA’s emerging talent will be on display when hopefuls in the Springbok Green and Gold squads bid to take a step up in their careers.

Deon Davids and Mzwandile Stick, the respective coaches of the Gold and Green squads, have predicted fans can expect a hard-fought contest.

Vermeulen, speaking in a virtual media briefing, said there was much at stake as the Boks prepared for the Rugby Championship, which is scheduled to kick off in November.

“The most important thing for us is just working on our match fitness going into a Currie Cup season, and there are a lot of youngsters who have been selected and now have an opportunity to display their skills on a bigger platform,” Vermeulen said.

“When we get together again as a Springbok squad that could stand them in good stead.

“There are guys like Arno Botha who have been in the fold before, and now they’re back in the mix and getting another opportunity.

“It would be nice for the coaches to see what they can do, and if they still have the burning desire to play for the Boks.

“Coaches Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber always talk about being a warrior, and they’ll want to see who has that warrior spirit in them, and then from there you can always develop a few different skills once you’re in the Springbok set-up.

“As players, you have to be adaptable, if one gets a chance to play.

“From our side, we are just getting used to things, but we can only focus on what we can control.

“And that’s what’s happening, such as preparing our bodies to be physically ready.

“We’re focusing on the Currie Cup, which is confirmed, and not thinking too far ahead.

“If the Rugby Championship did go ahead though, we would be going in with a bit of a disadvantage as we are just starting a competition, while in Australia and New Zealand they’ve already finished theirs.

“It would be difficult, as there was talk from the medical side that you’d need to ideally have played 400-plus minutes before going into an international competition, but as I said, there are others who will decide the way forward.”

Erasmus, SA Rugby director of rugby and Springbok Green team commissioner, said it was great for the players to get together again after such a long absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During lockdown, Jacques Nienaber and his assistant coaches kept in touch with the players by means of regular virtual meetings,” Erasmus said.

“However, nothing beats that feeling of being back in an actual team environment.

“Apart from the few training activities, which will not be heavily loaded, we will also spend a lot of time on aligning the players in both squads regarding our team objectives for the Springbok Showdown.

“Everyone is excited to be together again and we are looking forward to working with the players in the build-up to Saturday’s match.”

Saturday’s expected line-ups:

Green Team: 15 Gianni Lombard, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JD Schickerling, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Retshegofaditswe Nche. Subs: Schalk Erasmus, Thomas du Toit, Luan de Bruin, Teboho Mohoje, Juarno Augustus, Junior Pokomela, Embrose Papier, Manie Libbok, Jeremy Ward, Mnombo Zwelindaba.

Team commissioner: Rassie Erasmus

Team coach: Mzwandile Stick

Gold Team: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Nizaam Carr, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff. Subs: Dylan Richardson, Dylan Smith, Carlu Sadie, Jason Jenkins, James Venter, Vincent Tshituka, Jaden Hendrikse, Curwin Bosch, Werner Kok, Manual Rass.

Team commissioner: Jacques Nienaber

Team coach: Deon Davids.

— HeraldLIVE