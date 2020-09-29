Springbok and Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka nearing full fitness

“They played so well‚ followed instructions and went through the details to a tee and it was really exciting to see them expressing themselves without fear. I couldn’t believe it was the first game after six months without playing competitive rugby and they did so well. I am really excited and hoping to be back soon and contribute to what I am hoping will be a great season.”

The win over the Sharks by the Bulls was the first outing for Jake White as director of rugby at Loftus and Gqoboka said the former Springboks coach has a buy in form all the players.

“If you look at Jake White’s history and how his teams play‚ they are always strong on the set-piece. They have a nice balance between that‚ being able to play wide‚ be creative‚ he’s got an amazing structure and he’s got a buy in from us.

“He gives us freedom as well to express ourselves but within a structure and it’s really great to work with a coach with that amount of experience. He has cached all over the world and we are fortunate to have him in the system‚” he said adding the competition for places is fierce.

“Competition is good for everyone‚ it keeps everyone on their toes because you know that the next guys is just as good. The good thing about us is that there are no egos in our team‚ we just work hard and we try not to focus on things that we can’t control. Jake makes the decision of who plays and who doesn’t play‚ so we just work hard and make sure we work hard.”







