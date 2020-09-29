Suspect arrested after Walmer location killing

Swift action by police resulted in the arrest of a murder suspect and the recovery of a firearm, ammunition and suspected stolen property.

The arrest was made in Zwide on Monday during a police operation carried out after two people were gunned down in Walmer location at the weekend.

Police, however, do not at this stage suspect that the two cases are linked.

Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Walmer station commander Colonel Crystal McClean set up a task team and implemented a 72-hour activation plan in response to the two murders, which took place within hours of each other on Saturday.

The first killing took place at about 3.30am at a house in Federation Street, Walmer location.

Nkosivumile Ntukela, 36, and his family were asleep in their home after having a traditional ceremony.

“The door was unlocked and three suspects entered the house and pointed a firearm at them.

“They demanded money and cellphones,” Naidu said.

Ntukela told them he did not have any money, prompting one of the men to fire two shots, one of which hit him in the hip, fatally wounding him.

The intruders left, taking three cellphones, a 32-inch TV set and a speaker box with them.

Naidu said at about 8am that day, police responded to a report of a shooting in the G-West area, also in Walmer location.

“While on route, the community stopped them and pointed out a body of a male lying on the ground with a bullet wound in his upper body,” Naidu said.

The man was identified as Spranki Smama, 22.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were being investigated, Naidu said.

On Monday, the task team led by McClean and comprising crime prevention and Crime Information Management Centre members and Walmer detectives descended on Walmer location to find the perpetrators in the two killings.

After a 10-hour operation, the team was led to a house in Zwide, where the 22-year-old suspect was arrested.

A .38 special revolver, two rounds of ammunition, the suspected stolen speaker box and two cellphones were recovered, Naidu said.

The firearm was reported stolen in a housebreaking in Walmer earlier this month.

The suspect was detained on charges of murder and house robbery, the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.

The 22-year-old is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court soon.

More arrests were expected, Naidu said.

Police are still investigating the second murder.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner Major-General Thembisile Patekile commended the team on the swift arrest.

HeraldLIVE