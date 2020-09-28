Sport

Moyo twins part ways with Chippa United

PREMIUM
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 28 September 2020

Zimbabwean twin duo Kevin and Elvis Moyo have parted ways with Port Elizabeth-based Premiership side Chippa United.

The club has also announced that on-loan Orlando Pirates trio of  Diamond Thopola, Tercious Malepe and Meshack  Maphangule would not be returning to Chippa as their deal had lapsed...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Herald and Weekend Post lockdown video
The Herald and Weekend Post lockdown video

Most Read

X