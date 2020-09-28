Moyo twins part ways with Chippa United

Zimbabwean twin duo Kevin and Elvis Moyo have parted ways with Port Elizabeth-based Premiership side Chippa United.



The club has also announced that on-loan Orlando Pirates trio of Diamond Thopola, Tercious Malepe and Meshack Maphangule would not be returning to Chippa as their deal had lapsed...

