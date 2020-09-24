Maties netball team revving up for Bloem tournament, says coach Mdodana

The Stellenbosch University netball team were working to make sure the players were in top form for the 2020 Telkom Netball League at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex in Bloemfontein, between October 14-27, head coach Zanele Mdodana said.



Initially, the tournament was supposed to have taken place in May over six weeks in three provinces, but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown...

