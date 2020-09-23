New platform aims to inspire next generation without repeating history

Cricket project poised to address past wrongs

PREMIUM

Former SA Development XI cricket captain Tando Qeqe hopes an initiative to address past wrongs will be a stepping stone for others to come forward and share their experiences across all spheres of the game.



Qeqe said the project was an idea borne out of the Black Lives Matter movement that gained momentum worldwide after the George Floyd protests in May. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.