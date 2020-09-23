New platform aims to inspire next generation without repeating history
Cricket project poised to address past wrongs
Former SA Development XI cricket captain Tando Qeqe hopes an initiative to address past wrongs will be a stepping stone for others to come forward and share their experiences across all spheres of the game.
Qeqe said the project was an idea borne out of the Black Lives Matter movement that gained momentum worldwide after the George Floyd protests in May. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.