Perpetrator convicted on four counts of statutory rape
Despatch man admits to sex acts with teen boys
As a Despatch man pleaded guilty to statutory rape charges on Wednesday, he apologised to his four young victims — but the mother of one of the teenage boys said she was unable to forgive him.
She questioned his sincerity...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.