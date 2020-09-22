Sport

Frans aims to qualify for Olympics 2021 at elite London marathon

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 22 September 2020

Leading Bay runner Melikhaya Frans will be chasing an Olympic qualifying time when he lines up for the London Marathon on October 4.

Only 50 professional runners worldwide have entered the race...

