Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa has disregarded Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane's disparaging views about Dobsonville Stadium and insisted that the Soweto venue will be used by the newly-promoted side next season.

Mosimane did not hide his disdain for the venue and it's facilities when Sundowns used it during the bio-bubble and even suggested that it should be closed.

But Mogashoa dismissed the fiery Sundowns coach's assertion and said Swallows FC have never had problems at the ground‚ adding that venue operators Stadium Management SA would get the pitch ready for the new PSL season when it starts in mid-October.

“Look‚ the pitch when we played there has always been immaculate‚” said Mogashoa.

“So I don’t think that Stadium Management will battle to get it to the condition it used to be. I understand now that the pitch is getting the beating because the games are almost there all the time.

“As Swallows we don’t even train there. We only use Dobsonville for games. I think the Stadium Management will get it under control once the games are ended. So they’ll get that pitch back to its immaculate self.”

Mosimane did not hold back and suggested‚ even before Sundowns beat Black leopards 3-0 on Saturday to win a third Absa Premiership title in a row‚ that the pitch was not fit to host PSL matches.