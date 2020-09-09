Caster Semenya loses bid to compete without taking drugs

Caster Semenya has failed in her latest bid to be allowed to run the 800m without having to take medication to reduce naturally high levels of testosterone.

Her lawyers said in a statement on Tuesday that the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland had refused to set aside the 2019 ruling by the Court of Arbitration allowing the female eligibility rules for all events from the 400m to the mile imposed by the sport’s world governing body‚ World Athletics.

The ruling means Semenya‚ the Olympic 800m champion in 2012 and 2016‚ won’t be able to defend her title at the Tokyo Games next year without taking medication. Earlier this year she competed in the 200m‚ where female athletes face no restrictions.

“The Swiss Supreme Court found that World Athletics’ requirement of subjecting certain female athletes to drug or surgical intervention as a precondition to compete in women’s 400m to 1‚500m events does not amount to a violation of Swiss public policy‚” her lawyers said in the statement.

“The Supreme Court stressed the strict limitations of reviewing a violation of Swiss public policy‚ which has only been accepted once in over 30 years.