Mamelodi Sundowns crowned champions on dramatic final day

This was the coronation of slick champions and the underlining of Pitso Mosimane’s managerial legend of South African football.

The Brazilians came from 13 points deficit a few months ago to beat long time leaders Kaizer Chiefs to the finishing line and lay claim to an unprecedented La Decima that is going take many years to be repeated.

Even more astonishing for Mosimane and his Sundowns champions team, they remain on course for a rare treble as they still have the Nedbank Cup final against Bloemfontein Celtic.

To put this astonishing feat by Sundowns in perspective is to take note that Chiefs did not even play MTN8 football this season while Sundowns took park in five competitions this season.

In December, while most Premiership players were enjoying some downtime with the families, Mamelodi Sundowns were training on Christmas Day in Algiers preparing for their Champions League, group stages clash against USM Alger.

This is devastating news for Kaizer Chiefs and their beleaguered coach Ernst Middendorp who blew a significant lead at the top of the standings to end up finishing second.

Amakhosi’s long wait for the championship title continues as they last won the league at the end of the 2014/15 and it is difficult to see Middendorp continuing as coach of Chiefs given the type of football they have played even nif they were on top of the log.

Chiefs will have to go back to the drawing board as conceding the title like this to their bitter rivals is embarrassing and their fans will definitely not be impressed with how they played in the bio-bubble.

During the game, Sundowns missed out on an opportunity to take the lead after Ricardo Nascimento’s penalty kick was saved by Leopards goalkeeper King Ndlovu just after the half hour mark.

For the penalty, referee Luxolo Badi judged Leopards defender Isaac Masia to have hacked Sundowns attacker Themba Zwane in the box but Ndlovu produced a stunning double save to dent the usually reliable Nascimento.

It was not all Sundowns during the opening exchanges of the game as Leopards, who missed their suspended captain and leading goal scorer Mwape Musonda, had a few opportunities on the attack through Thabiso Mokoena and Themba Ndlovu.

Another opportunity for Sundowns to take the lead went begging three minutes from the break after a well-struck header by Motjeka Madisha after he connected with a free-kick from Gaston Sirino ricocheted off the upright with ‘keeper Ndlovu beaten.

Deep in referee’s optional time of the first half, the woodwork came to the rescue of Leopards again as Zwane’s close range shot rebounded of the upright and straight into the hands of ‘keeper Ndlovu.

Moments later, Sundowns deservedly got the opener through the pin point header of Lebohang Maboe who connected with a cross from Zwane with what was effectively the last bit of action in the first half.

Maboe increased Sundowns’ lead after 52 minutes when he pounced from close range after he received a pass from Zwane as they took advantage of sloppy defending by Leopards.

Sundowns dwelled too much into their second goal and were caught by a quick counter attack from Leopards that resulted with Themba Ndlovu’s effort bouncing of the upright to safety.

Maboe registered his hat-trick during referee’s optional time of the as the Brazilians pushed Black Leopards to the promotion and relegation play-offs against Ajax Cape Town and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Mosimane went with the same line-up that started in their last match against Polokwane City where they won 3-0 during the week to ensure that this title race will be decided on the last day of the season.

Sundowns will return to the Champions as league winners with their confidence sky high with Mosimane looking to recapture the continental trophy that they won against all odds in 2016.