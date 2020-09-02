Murray ready for long haul after winning gruelling opener in New York

Andy Murray's mental toughness has never been in doubt but his victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in the US Open first round delivered the surest sign yet the Scot is also physically capable of going the distance at a major once more.

The 33-year-old Briton, who has twice had hip surgery, battled back from two sets down to win 4-6 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 6-4 in a gruelling four hour, 39 minute marathon in his first singles appearance at a Slam since the 2019 Australian Open.

Murray's last appearance at a major ended in tears as he fell to Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in an epic five-setter in the first round in Melbourne, with the Scot headed for surgery and an uncertain future.

There were no tears on Tuesday, however.

"I've just played a four-and-a-half hour match when I never thought I'd be able to," Murray told reporters.

"I felt way better today at the end of that match than I did when I played Bautista in Australia. I'm not sitting here with my hip throbbing and aching. I'll be able to sleep fine tonight."

Murray, who recovered from a break down in both the third and fifth sets and saved a match point late in the fourth, said he needed to fine-tune his game now that the questions over his fitness had been answered.

"I was very close to going out but kept coming back, kept fighting, so I'm proud of that," he added.

"The biggest question would have been the physical one. That was the thing I was most happy with, that I lasted.

"That was probably my biggest doubt going in and the biggest answer I got from the match today, was physically that I was good. Tennis-wise I could do better."

Next up for Murray, who claimed the first of his three major titles at Flushing Meadows in 2012, is Canadian 15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev faced little resistance from Federico Delbonis of Argentina in a 6-1 6-2 6-4 win.

The 24-year-old Medvedev, who lost to Rafa Nadal in last year's final, faced just two breakpoints in the entire match - in his first service game of the second set - while breaking his opponent on five occasions.

"The most pleased I was (with) today was the score ... three sets, important first round, especially playing so late ... I think it's 11.20 right now, so happy that I finished before midnight," Medvedev said in a courtside interview.

"I was playing consistent, that's important. Didn't go for crazy shots, it was a good day."

Medvedev barely needed to shift gears as he hit 27 winners while keeping his unforced errors down to 24, finishing the match off under two hours.

The Russian sealed victory when his 79th-ranked opponent sent a return into the net in the final match of the evening on Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

In the first meeting between the two players, Medvedev came under little pressure and went for an array of strokes, including many failed drop shot attempts and a no-look backhand winner from the net.

"Actually it was more easy in the beginning. Later he came back a little bit into the match," Medvedev said. "He started to be a little bit tricky, had some breakpoints but I managed to keep the distance all the time.

"In the third set, I think actually the game I lost for 5-3 in the third, was the only game he won by love. I always kept pressure on his serve and that was the key."

In the second round Medvedev will meet Australian Christopher O'Connell, who earlier defeated Laslo Djere of Serbia 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) 6-4.

