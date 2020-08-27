Young Southern Kings star Louw signs for Bulls

In what could be the start of a mass player exodus from the cash-strapped Southern Kings, exciting young loose forward Elrigh Louw has been signed by the Vodacom Bulls.

Despite playing in a losing cause for the Kings during the Guinness PRO14, the Junior Bok still managed to impress on home soil and in Europe.

“We are delighted that Elrigh has agreed to join the Bulls as he is a young flanker with a bright future,” Bulls director of rugby Jake White said.

“Elrigh has proved in the PRO14 that he can compete against some of world rugby’s finest players, and not only has he held his own but excelled while at it.”

News of Louw’s departure follows Tuesday’s announcement that the Kings have voluntarily withdrawn from the Currie Cup.

Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson rates 20-year-old Louw so highly he has already given his name to SA’s World Cup-winning coach, Rassie Erasmus.

Louw played for the Toyota Cheetahs in the U19 and U21 competitions before moving to the Kings.

His arrival in Pretoria will boost the Bulls’ already impressive loose forward stocks even further.

White can also call on World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen, Springboks Arno Botha, Nizaam Carr and Marco van Staden and Louw’s SA U20 teammate, Muller Uys.

Louw, known as “The Sheriff” by his teammates, has consistently caught the eye since he made his debut for the Kings against Cardiff Blues in the opening round of the Guinness PRO14.

“There is so much potential there in Elrigh Louw,” Kempson said.

“In every game he grows from strength to strength and it is a very rare talent.

“I have mentioned his name to Rassie Erasmus.

“Not necessarily for the immediate future, but certainly in a year of two from now, he could come into that sort of mix.”

