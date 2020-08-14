No comfort zone for us, says Stormers’ Gelant

New Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant wants to hit the ground running when professional rugby resumes in SA during September.

Once the government gives the green light, the Stormers will be crossing swords with the Southern Kings, Bulls, Lions, Sharks, Cheetahs, Griquas and Pumas in an enlarged Currie Cup tournament.

The Super Rugby franchises, however, could be missing their star players during the Currie Cup if the Boks travel to New Zealand to play in the Rugby Championship.

There are plans to play two mini tournaments before the Currie Cup kicks off.

There has been speculation that SA’s four non-Super Rugby franchises — the Cheetahs, Pumas, Griquas and Southern Kings, will play in a competition, while the Super Rugby franchises battle it out in another.

Then, after the Boks leave for the Rugby Championship in New Zealand, all eight teams would play in the Currie Cup that would be a lot better than one competition where the Boks leave halfway through.

“I can’t say much about what has happened here at the Stormers before I arrived, but I know that we always want to grow,” Gelant told the official Stormers website.

“That for me is what is so special, there is no comfort zone where we think we have arrived and we are the best team.

“We will always want to get better, it doesn’t matter which part of the game.

“That is part of the reason I came here, I want to take my game to the next level, so to come in and see that is what everyone here is trying to do every day, tells me that this is the best place for me and my career going forward.

“I am not yet the player that I want to be, so that is my motivation.

“I have always been a Stormers supporter. The fullbacks who have played here before me were great fullbacks. So for me to wear the jersey that they did is special.

“There are bigger things than coming in and saying that I was part of a World Cup-winning squad, it is about being part of a Stormers tradition, playing in a jersey that great fullbacks have worn.

“It’s bigger than just coming here and thinking that I’ve arrived. It’s also about playing with my friends and being happy.”