Blow to Chippa’s relegation battle

Cape Town City claimed a crucial 1-0 win over Chippa United during their uninspiring Premiership encounter at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Friday afternoon.

The win has moved the Citizens one place ninth spot on the standings and almost certain of avoiding the relegation scrap and they will fancy their chances of finishing inside the top eight.

For Chippa coach Lehlohonolo Seema and his men, they are faced with a daunting job of escaping the chop as they are only three points from Baroka FC, Polokwane City and AmaZulu who are sitting below them at the bottom half of the table.

Chippa are only six points away from bottom of the log Black Leopards.

The only goal of the match came after 17 minutes from the close-range header of Kermit Erasmus who found the back of the net when he connected with a well-taken cross from Fargie Lakay.

Chippa should not have conceded the goal as they were punished from their own throw-in as they were disposed before Lakay supplied to Erasmus who connected perfectly to give opposition goalkeeper Mlungisi Mazibuko no chance.

When Erasmus headed home, he registered his tenth league goal of the season which keeps him in the race for the Golden Boot which is led by Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates who has found the net 14 times.

The goal somehow injected urgency into the work of Chippa United as they started to create attacks of their own through Ruzaigh Gamaldien and Thokozani Sekotlong but they could not get the better of the Cape Town City defence.

The notable moment of the second half came in the closing stages when referee Thokozani Mkhize sent Chippa defender Kevin Moyo for an early shower for an unsporting tackle on Lakay.

Cape Town City will be looking for another improved performance when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in their next game on Monday while Chippa United will hope to return to winning ways against Highlands Park on Tuesday. — TimesLIVE