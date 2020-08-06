Kaizer Chiefs great Lucas Radebe is preparing for double celebration

Kaizer Chiefs could complete a memorable year for retired former player Lucas Radebe if coach Ernst Middendorp's charges manage to fend off the rivals snapping at their heels and win the league title this season.

Radebe is still walking on a purple cloud after his erstwhile club Leeds United's fairytale ascent to the English Premier League recently.

The former Chiefs defender hopes to make it a double celebration in the next few weeks should Amakhosi win a title that has eluded them since ex-coach Stuart Baxter led the Absa Premiership leaders to the winners' podium in May 2015.

“I think the players are prepared and I think mentally they have to get ready to start where they left off‚” Radebe‚ who spent five fruitful years at Chiefs between 1989 and 1994‚ said.

“They need this title more than anyone else and I think they’re capable of winning it. To see how they’ve played and how they’ve conducted themselves up until now‚ it’s been absolutely great.