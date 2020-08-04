Nathi Mthethwa on resuming sport to update on Covid-19 relief funding

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa gave an update on Monday about Covid-19 relief fund applications and the resumption of football on August 8.

Soccer is the first to resume since all sporting events were halted in March in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19. But the minister said the department will halt activities if the safety of players and staff involved is not prioritised.

Here are six quotes from his address:

Transformation in sport

“As we deal with Covid-19, we have not taken our eyes off the ball as far as transformation for the entire sector is concerned. We will interact on how we are tackling issues of transformation in all our sporting codes, dealing with racism in sport and gender discrimination.”

Relief fund applications

“The department received 5,322 applications in the categories of sport, digital, arts, culture and heritage. Through the appeals and adjudication processes, 4,602 applications were recommended. Reasons shared by the adjudication panels for not recommending applications vary from applicant to applicant.”

Applicants with multiple income streams

“Applicants who do not solely rely on the income earned from participating in arts, culture and heritage activities will be excluded from applying. Practitioners on fixed-term contracts, companies, NPOs, NGOs and group applications would be catered for in the presidential stimulus programme.”

Eligibility

“Preference will be given to South African citizens. Applicants must provide proof of having earned an income through arts, culture and heritage activities. They must provide invoices, bank statements or municipal trading permits for the 12 month period ending in February.”

Resuming sport

“We have considered the return to play by contact sport, and are pleased the department of health has concurred with the proposal for football to return to completing this season in a safe environment.”

Compliance

“The compliance officers in the SA Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will work together to ensure all measures comply with the commitment made by the PSL in their submissions to government.”