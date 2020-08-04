Golf day fundraiser for hospitality workers in Plettenberg Bay

A Western Cape boutique collection of properties is hosting a golf day to help those in the hospitality industry in Plettenberg Bay who have been left unemployed due to Covid-19.

And they are challenging other companies and towns to do the same

The Cape Summer Villas #TeeOff4Tourism Challenge will be held at the Goose Valley Country Club in the Garden Route town on August 8.

Paul Duverge, Group General Manager of Cape Summer Villa Boutique Collection, said they hoped to raise funds to procure food for hospitality workers, many of them breadwinners who were affected by the uncertainty surrounding TERS funds coupled with restrictions on leisure travel and the prohibition of alcohol sales.

“We’re hoping that this Golf Day initiative of ours will gain momentum and will be picked up by others. We hereby challenge other companies and towns and provinces to start similar initiatives,” he said.

Money raised from each ticket sale will be used as follows:

R150 Green fee to Goose Valley Country Club;

R50 towards a thank you pack (Cap/Lanyard etc); and

R150 towards the food parcel fund.

For more information contact Marianne Du Toit - events@skyvilla.co.za or call 087 550 2967.