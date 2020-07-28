The topflight and lower tier seasons had to be played to their conclusion on the field of play to ensure integrity and fairness‚ says Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza.

Khoza announced on Monday that professional football will resume on August 8 with the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup.

Mamelodi Sundowns face Bidvest Wits while Bloemfontein Celtic tackle Baroka FC in the two semifinals.

The league programme will resume three days later.

“It is very important that this league is seen to be one of the most progressive on the continent‚ and that results are settled on the field of play‚” he said.