Hearing for Joburg teen suing Facebook to reveal identity of Insta stalker postponed

A court hearing in which a teenager was seeking an order against Facebook Inc to reveal the identity of an anonymous poster who threatened her with rape, gang rape and murder, was adjourned on Tuesday.

The urgent application, scheduled to be heard before Johannesburg high court judge Brian Spilg at 10am via Microsoft Teams, did not take place.

Instead, the judge’s registrar informed those in the virtual meeting that the hearing had been adjourned until August 11.

It is believed the adjournment was with the consent of the 13-year-old’s lawyers and those acting for Facebook Inc, and that the parties are talking in an attempt to settle the matter.

Initially, local lawyers acting for Facebook said the company would oppose the application.

Earlier this month, they submitted a notice to abide by the decision of the court, saying, however, that “it reserves the right to have counsel available at the hearing to present arguments on legal issues insofar as it assists the court”.