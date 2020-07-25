Campaign season to elect new president open as Cricket SA prepares for AGM

Campaigning for the election of Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) new board chairperson and president has officially opened.

Weeks of lobbying could leave blood on the pitch as the battle lines are drawn to assume power from outgoing CSA board chairperson and president Chris Nenzani‚ whose term expires at the annual general meeting (AGM) on September 5.

CSA opened the process on Tuesday and provincial affiliates have until August 21 to submit nominations for election to the available seats on the board.

The term of the board will not entirely come to an end as there will only be seven out of 12 seats up for grabs at the annual meeting.