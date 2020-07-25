Bassie shows her Miss SA walk and it’s an instant throwback of the best kind
Businesswoman and former Miss SA Basetsana “Bassie” Kumalo had fans in a frenzy recently when she gave them a throwback to her pageant-winning walk.
Bassie took to Instagram recently to post a video of herself strutting down her hallway and reminiscing about her win at the Miss SA pageant.
The theme song to her walk was Window of Hope by Oleta Adams, a song that means the world to her.
“This song reminds me of the Miss SA pageant in 1994 where it was played for the swimwear category and we were strutting down that catwalk. Gave the fam a show this afternoon to much delight,” said Bassie.
Bassie was crowned Miss SA in 1994. She was also the first runner-up in Miss World of the same year. After her pageant days, she has involved herself in many business endeavours.
Earlier this month, Bassie offered words of encouragement in a video post on Instagram for those who have contracted Covid-19. The celebrity author reminded people to be hopeful during these trying times.
“This is a matter of life and death and it's a dark hour for humanity. Please, let’s stay home, let’s stay safe. This too shall pass.”
-TimesLIVE