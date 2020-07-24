Currie Cup First Division rugby canned for 2020

EP’s Elephants will not be in action in 2020 after SA Rugby’s unions decided the Currie Cup First Division would be canned because of Covid-19 and cost-saving measures.



This has been confirmed by SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux, who said the decisions had been taken by the unions who were under financial stress because of the pandemic...

