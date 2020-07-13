Every Warriors player worthy of an award — coach Robin Peterson

PREMIUM

Warriors head coach Robin Peterson believes each and every nominee will be a worthy recipient of an award when the Warriors host their first ever virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday.



Following in the footsteps of the sport’s national governing body, CSA, and a growing trend amid the global Covid-19 pandemic, the franchise will for the first time incorporate technology to announce its award winners. ..

