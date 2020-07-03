Kings clash unlikely, Cheetahs coach warns
Cheetahs rugby coach Hawies Fourie has expressed serious doubts as to whether his team’s planned return to action against the Isuzu Southern Kings will take place in Port Elizabeth on August 22.
One of the reasons for Fourie’s pessimism is that the Bay remains a Covid-19 hotspot and teams are still unable to resume group training before a proposed PRO14 restart...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.