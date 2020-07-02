Cricket SA signs three-year deal with betting company

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has taken their first steps towards resolving their sponsorship crisis after getting betting company Betway on board.

The betting company concluded a three-year deal with CSA as the headline event sponsor for the men’s Test and ODI teams‚ as well as official sponsor of the men’s T20 and the women's team.

Betway fills the void left by Standard Bank after the banking giants stepped away from their long-time association with CSA at the end of April.

The betting company featured as sponsors during the 2019/20 summer when South Africa hosted England for a four-Test series that the home side lost 3-1.