Sensing that the football club was exposed to having its place in history erased and its heritage eroded the university then asked Bidvest for some time to look for a partner that would take over the majority shareholding in the football club‚ and which could preserve the professional team in name and location.

“Bidvest were in such a hurry to sell they didn’t give the university time for an opportunity to look for a majority shareholder‚” said an insider with the knowledge of the dealings.

Bidvest Wits chairman Alan Fainman would not to confirm or deny whether the university asked for more time from Bidvest to look for a partner.

“I’ve referred your questions to the media people at Bidvest‚” Fainman told TimesLIVE in an emailed response on Thursday.

“The answers your questions and anything related to the university I ask you to please ask them.”

Wits University released a statement on Wednesday and said the institution had nothing to do with the sale of the club.

“Wits sold its shares in the football club to Bidvest‚ our partner of close to 15 years‚” the university said and referred all enquiries to Bidvest Wits.

Asked for further details‚ university spokesperson Shirona Patel said that “the university will not comment beyond the statement” that they had released.

The university was distraught when Bidvest informed them of their intentions to sell‚ insiders said.

“Wits the football club is celebrating its centenary next year and Wits the university is celebrating their 100 years of existence in 2022‚” one of the insiders told TimesLIVE.

“So the university was looking forward to joint celebrations but most importantly‚ the university deeply values its partnership with Bidvest over the years.”