‘Sheriff’ Louw beacon of hope for battling Kings

Despite their growing list of trials and tribulations on and off the field, tearaway Isuzu Southern Kings loose forward Elrigh “Sheriff” Louw remains a beacon of hope for his embattled franchise.



A series of outstanding showings in a losing cause resulted in Louw making a shortlist of 20 players aged 20 and under who have been earmarked as stars of the future in the Guinness PRO14 rankings...

