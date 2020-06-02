Benni McCarthy has said that then-Bafana Bafana coach Carlos Alberto Parreira made excuses to leave him out of the 2010 Fifa World Cup squad.

McCarthy vehemently denied reports of the time that he and goalkeeper Rowen Fernandez had “entertained women”‚ allegedly with CCTV evidence‚ in camp for a preparation match against Colombia in May 2010‚ resulting in their axing from the squad.

With next week Thursday marking the June 11 kickoff of the first Fifa World Cup on African soil‚ McCarthy admitted he still feels a considerable pang a decade later that he could not terminate a glorious career playing in the world's greatest sporting event on home soil.

“Yeah of course‚ listen‚ you think about it and every time you see something that reminds you of 2010‚ it does break my hearty over and over again‚” Bafana’s all-time leading scorer told an online press conference of the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja) on Tuesday.