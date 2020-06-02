Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane has said that having a professional league before the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town will be a massive boost for the national team.

Former Proteas coach Norma Plummer‚ former minister of sport Tokozile Xasa and many other personalities have in the past called for the formation of a professional league.

Current and former players like Shadine van der Merwe‚ captain Bongiwe Msomi‚ Karla Mostert, Pumza Maweni‚ Lenize Potgieter‚ Khanyisa Chawane‚ Karla Pretorius‚ Maryka Holtzhausen and Erin Burger gained valuable experience playing in top leagues abroad.

“It’s very easy – you don’t want to host a top class World Cup tournament with a team that doesn’t perform‚” she said.

“For me those things go hand in hand. If we want to host a World Cup that will be magnificent and everybody will be talking about the team has to perform.