PRO14’s expansion plans could kill off Super Rugby

The PRO14’s aggressive expansion programme, aided by a huge injection of new cash, could sound the death knell for an already ailing Super Rugby competition.

If the ambitious plans of private equity group CVC Capital materialise, the Isuzu Southern Kings will soon be up against the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers in Guinness PRO14 derby clashes.

Thanks to a new R2.7bn investment by CVC Capital partners in the PRO14, the 14-team tournament is looking to expand and lure SA’s Super Rugby giants into their fold.

CVC Capital have made no secret that they want SA’s Super Rugby teams to head north and play in Europe.

This is bad news for Super Rugby, which many feel has become a lacklustre spectacl that has reached its sell-by-date.

Though the Kings and Cheetahs are in their third year of play in the PRO14, the European-based five nation tournament has yet to grab the imagination of the SA rugby public.

Small crowds have attended PRO14 matches in Port Elizabeth and Bloemfontein, as SA fans battle to embrace the tournament.

However, if SA’s Super Rugby teams join the PRO14, there will be a huge spike in crowds at the Nelson Mandela Bay and Free State stadiums.

CVC are also exploring the possibility of a Club World Cup tournament.

Because the CVC deal is for stakeholders only, SA Rugby Union clubs will not feel an immediate benefit.