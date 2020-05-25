Legendary Stardrift player and icon dies
The Port Elizabeth Sport Legends Trust has paid tribute to one of its best-known footballers, Maxi Basterman, who died at the weekend.
Basterman, who was born in Port Elizabeth on December 12 1939, died in hospital on Friday after a short illness aged 80...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.