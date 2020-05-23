Eastern Cape athletes to get relief funding

Athletes in the Eastern Cape will soon receive financial assistance during the Covid-19 lockdown, as the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture is set to announce a multimillion-rand social relief programme.



This comes after sports minister Nathi Mthethwa announced social relief measures for artists who have been hit hard financially by the lockdown. ..

