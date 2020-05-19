Surprise as Rademan pulls out race for Saru seat
Hours after Bantwini Matika shocked the rugby world by quitting as EP Rugby deputy president, the union’s president Andre Rademan has dropped a bombshell of his own.
In a surprise move, Rademan has pulled out of the race for a berth on the SA Rugby Union executive...
