Kings chickened out of meeting, angry EP rugby boss says
Angry EP Rugby president Andre Rademan has accused the Isuzu Southern Kings top brass of “chickening out” of a shareholders meeting after they claimed it was illegal under Covid-19 regulations.
Rademan and seven other EPRU members had been scheduled to meet Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana and his deputy Rory Stear but the meeting failed at materialise at the EP offices on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.