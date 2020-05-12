Kings chickened out of meeting, angry EP rugby boss says

PREMIUM

Angry EP Rugby president Andre Rademan has accused the Isuzu Southern Kings top brass of “chickening out” of a shareholders meeting after they claimed it was illegal under Covid-19 regulations.



Rademan and seven other EPRU members had been scheduled to meet Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana and his deputy Rory Stear but the meeting failed at materialise at the EP offices on Tuesday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.